Independence Day 2020: Google celebrates India's diversity and musical legacy with special doodle

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to free India from the clutches of British rule.
On this occasion, Google also honoured the day by making a special doodle on musical diversity of India.
The doodle for Independence day 2020, celebrates India's musical legacy and has several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. It also captures the essence of various Indian art forms.
The doodle is illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar.
"At a philosophical level, my inspiration was the diversity of this country. This rich cultural fabric meticulously woven together always amazes me. For the execution of the Doodle, I included various musical instruments, drawing inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kalamkari, Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Phad, and Pichwai to bring this idea to life," Ghanekar was quoted as saying by Google about his inspiration for the artwork.
Every year Google comes up with a unique style to honour India's Independence day.
On the occassion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.
Major Shweta Pandey assisted the Prime Minister in unfurling the national flag. The unfurling of the tri-colour was synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer was Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.
The National Flag Guard comprising 32 men and one officer each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police presented Rashtriya Salute at the time of unfurling of the national flag by the Prime Minister.
Major Surya Prakash from the Army was in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Naval Contingent for the National Flag Guard was commanded by Lieutenant Commander Vivek Tingloo, Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Mayank Abhishek and Delhi Police contingent by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama.
(With inputs from ANI)