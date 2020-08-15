Independence Day 2020: Google celebrates India's diversity and musical legacy with special doodle

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to free India from the clutches of British rule.

On this occasion, Google also honoured the day by making a special doodle on musical diversity of India.

The doodle for Independence day 2020, celebrates India's musical legacy and has several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. It also captures the essence of various Indian art forms.

The doodle is illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar.

"At a philosophical level, my inspiration was the diversity of this country. This rich cultural fabric meticulously woven together always amazes me. For the execution of the Doodle, I included various musical instruments, drawing inspiration from various Indian art forms like Kalamkari, Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Phad, and Pichwai to bring this idea to life," Ghanekar was quoted as saying by Google about his inspiration for the artwork.

Every year Google comes up with a unique style to honour India's Independence day.

On the occassion of 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.