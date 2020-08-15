Independence Day 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp Stickers

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today, August 15. Independence Day reminds us of all the sacrifices our freedom fighters made to release India from the clutches of British rule.

The celebrations will be slightly different this year as with every other occasion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s one popular way everyone can virtually join in the celebrations, and that’s through WhatsApp Stickers.

WhatsApp Stickers has many options of personalised stickers for different occasions. There are many Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers users can download and share them with their friends and family.

Steps to download and send themed WhatsApp Stickers on Android: