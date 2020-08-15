Road closure in South Mumbai on Independence Day

Traffic restrictions will be put in place on Saturday around Mantralaya in south Mumbai in a bid to facilitate smooth movement of traffic during the flag hoisting ceremony for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. According to a notification issued, the Air India Junction, Madam Cama Road between the junction of Maharshi Karve Road (Queens Road) and Jeevan Bima Marg shall be closed for vehicular movement between 7am and 10am.

The notification suggested motorists to take alternative routes for vehicles coming from NS Road to proceed towards Marine Plaza and take a left on Dinshaw Waccha Road through KC College and later turn right on Godrej Junction, taking a left turn for Colaba, Cuffe Parade and then move further. Meanwhile, those coming from Colaba, Cuffe Parade and want to proceed towards Lalit Junction were asked to take a right turn at Godrej Junction towards Karamveer Baburao Patil Road on CSMT Road.

These restrictions will be applicable only between 7am and 10am, after which the vehicular movement can be resumed as normal, said police.