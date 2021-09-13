‘Incidents of shooting by anti-socials are occurring every day’: BJP questions law and order situation in West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated with shootings becoming a regular affair.

Referring to the attack on a businessman in south Kolkata, he said people are afraid.

"Incidents of shooting by anti-socials are occurring every day in different parts of the state, but the police are not being able to take any action owing to pressure from ruling party leaders," Ghosh claimed, addressing a press conference at the BJP office here.

The businessman, identified as Pankaj Singh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being shot at around midnight near Gorky Sadan in the Elgin area in an attack by 15-18 men who arrived on motorcycles, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of business rivalry.

Ghosh also took potshots at the TMC, while reacting to a newspaper advertisement by the Uttar Pradesh government in which the photo of a Kolkata flyover was used.

He sought to know what the Mamata Banerjee government has done for the development of the state. "Other than syndicate and cut money, nothing has been done; they have only changed the names of central welfare projects to claim those to be their own." Several flyovers and other projects in West Bengal were taken up by the previous Left Front government and these were only inaugurated by Banerjee with the bulk of work having been completed earlier, he said.

Ghosh announced that the state BJP will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and the completion of 20 years of his role as an administrator with a 20-day programme providing service to people.

He said that health and blood donation camps, providing accessories to specially-able people and exhibitions on the achievements of Modi as an administrator will be held in all districts of the state.

He said that Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2 will also be commemorated during the programme.

