Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:26 PM IST

Bhabanipur bypoll: Priyanka Tibrewal starts campaign with West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Aritra Singha
| ANI

Kolkata: BJP Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal starts poll campaign with BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh.

Priyanka along with Dilip Ghosh was seen interacting with people who went for morning walk in Victoria Memorial and later taking part in BJP’s ‘Chai pe Charcha’ Priyanka said that she is born in Bhabanipur and also that she is hopeful to win the bypoll.

“I am born in Bhabanipur and Mamata is not originally from Bhabanipur. So I think people of the constituency will vote for me,” said Priyanka.

At a time when the TMC is concentrating on the non-Bengali wards more to get sizeable votes, Priyanka said that the BJP is focusing on every ward and also that the BJP doesn’t believe in ‘discrimination’.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp is planning to portray the face of Mamata Banerjee as the ‘face of post-poll violence’ in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim while campaigning for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Priyanka is a ‘novice’.

“Priyanka is a novice girl. Nobody wanted to contest against Mamata Banerjee for which Priyanka is given ticket to bypoll. People of Bhabanipur are ready to vote for TMC and Mamata Banerjee,” said Firhad.

Countering Firhad’s claim, Priyanka said that only time will prove who is ‘novice’ and who is ‘expert’.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:26 PM IST
