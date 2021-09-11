Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP stressing on door-to-door campaign in red light and minority areas

Kolkata: The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a closed door meeting at their election office in Hastings under leadership of Bhabanipur observer Arjun Singh. Other in-charges including Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Saumitra Khan along with BJP Bhabanipur candidate held a closed door meeting to chalk out the campaign plans for the bypolls.

According to BJP sources, the saffron camp has decided to give more stress to minority areas and red light zones in Bhabanipur and have also planned to keep at least two agents in every booth.

“BJP is keeping a hawk's eye in those wards where the BJP couldn’t do well in the Assembly election for which it is decided that door-to-door campaigns will be made at red light areas and agents will be given in the booths in minority areas. Two agents will be kept in every booth so that if one is threatened another person can continue. Sufficient banners are being published so that the TMC cannot tear the posters,” said the party sources.

Notably, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh who was forcibly arrested after the police broke open his house is made the election agent of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal.

Meanwhile, the TMC didn’t do well in the wards which are the houses of several non-Bengali people. According to TMC insiders the TMC is insisting on campaigning more in those areas so that they can win over the hearts of Non-Bengali people as well.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 08:22 PM IST