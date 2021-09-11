Lawyer vs lawyer in Bhabanipur as BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal takes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee head-on

Kolkata: Questions and counter questions are nothing new between lawyers in the courtroom, but now lawyers are pitted against each other in the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got her law degree in 1982 from Calcutta University. Recently, there was confusion over the Nandigram recounting case then Mamata was heard saying that she is a permanent member of Calcutta High Court’s Bar Association.

It can be recalled that once she was even seen wearing the black court and fought a case for her party member but in the recent past she was never seen quizzing anyone.

BJP’s candidate Priyanka Tibrewal is also a lawyer and this BJP youth wing member is seen to fight almost all the cases against Trinamool Congress in Calcutta High Court.

Notably, Priyanka is the one of the main petitioners of the post-poll violence case in Calcutta High Court. Priyanka also visited every district to see the actual picture of post-poll violence.

On the other hand, after Congress refused to contest from Bhabanipur, the Left Front had also fielded a lawyer candidate Srijeeb Biswas.

According to the poll observers, all the three lawyers will have to give a tough fight and win over the electorates as the lawyers try to convince the judges.

On September 30, the Bhabnipur constituency is going for bypoll and the counting will be on October 3.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:59 PM IST