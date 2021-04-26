In conversation with PM Modi, US President Joe Biden pledges 'steadfast support' to India

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Joe Biden on Monday evening pledged his "steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases".

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19. The President pledged America’s steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases," a White House release read.

Amid the raging COVID-19 crisis in India, the US said it will provide "a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics". "Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries. The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities," the release added.