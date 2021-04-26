PM Modi speaks to Joe Biden, underscores 'importance of smooth supply chains of vaccine raw materials, medicines'

This comes after the US on Sunday assured India that it will immediately provide the specific raw materials required for manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, with a US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying that the Biden administration was "working around the clock" to deploy all resources and supplies to bolster the country's fight against the deadly COVID-19 spike.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies. The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India," the statement read.

"To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India. The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis," it added.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said in a tweet on Sunday.

"The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India -including its courageous healthcare workers," Harris said in a tweet.