'Impressed by AAP's work in Delhi's schools': Rohit Pawar praises Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections 2020

Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency Rohit Pawar recently visited Delhi and was extremely impressed with Aam Aadmi Party's work at the schools in the national capital.

Pawar took to Twitter on Tuesday, he wrote, "I had the privilege to visit Delhi schools, and I was indeed impressed with their work."

Earlier there were reports that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is planning to adopt the Delhi school model to raise the quality of education imparted to students studying in educational institutions under various municipal corporations in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “The Delhi model will ensure both effective financial management and also better educational standards.”

In sync with Ajit Pawar, Rohit tweeted, "We are open to adopting the best practices from across the country to improve quality and standard of education of our children."