'Impressed by AAP's work in Delhi's schools': Rohit Pawar praises Kejriwal ahead of Delhi elections 2020

Sharad Pawar's grandnephew and MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency Rohit Pawar recently visited Delhi and was extremely impressed with Aam Aadmi Party's work at the schools in the national capital.
Pawar took to Twitter on Tuesday, he wrote, "I had the privilege to visit Delhi schools, and I was indeed impressed with their work."
Earlier there were reports that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is planning to adopt the Delhi school model to raise the quality of education imparted to students studying in educational institutions under various municipal corporations in the state.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “The Delhi model will ensure both effective financial management and also better educational standards.”
In sync with Ajit Pawar, Rohit tweeted, "We are open to adopting the best practices from across the country to improve quality and standard of education of our children."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appreciated Rohit's gesture. "India will truly develop when all states and parties learn from each other. Education is the most empowering means to transform our country. Best wishes Rohit ji," he wrote.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly is all set to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
According to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker, AAP will win 59 seats, while the BJP, which is a distant second, is tipped to get just eight seats. The Congress is predicted to get three seats in the Delhi assembly elections.
