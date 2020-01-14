Delhi Elections 2020: Kejriwal is Super Mario in new campaign video that highlights AAP govt's achievements

With less than a month to go for the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has become relentless with its social media campaign.

And despite a few hiccups, such as the time they compared Arvind Kejriwal to Shah Rukh Khan's character in Baazigar, for the most part, AAP's twitter game has been 'on point'.

Take today's Super Mario rendition with Kejriwal as the player on the screen for example.

In the video the minuscule rendition of the Chief Minister can be seen jumping, running and taking down obstacles, same as the original game.

It begins with him becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi and the party winning 67 out of seventy seats. Along the way the video also highlights various milestones of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government, including providing free bus rides for women, Signature bridge, creation of government schools and mohalla clinics, defeating dengue and more.

Finally, at the end of the video Kejriwal can be seen raising a flag bearing the word 'Delhi' before he disappears inside India Gate.

Watch the video: