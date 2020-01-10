Delhi elections 2020: AAP uses Spider-Man to take a dig at BJP over lack of CM candidate

Delhi will be holding Assembly elections on February 8, with results being declared on February 11.
But while the Aam Aadmi Party has a Chief Ministerial face in Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and Congress still seem to be at a loss.
And AAP, which has recently intensified their Twitter game highlighted the same through a post on Friday.
"Who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?" the caption asked.
This is not the first time AAP has commented on the BJP's lack of clarity when it comes to the Chief Ministerial candidate for the national capital.
Take their new year wishes, posted on the AAP Twitter handle recently:
The BJP does not seem have a CM candidate. Nor, it would appear, do they intend to announce one before the polls.
On January 5, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said that the BJP will form government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Media asks me what will happen in Delhi. Delhi is going to have a BJP government under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said, in remarks which assume significance as there has been much speculation on whether the party will name its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.
Shah and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP in-charge for the Delhi polls, have also accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfil any major promise he had made in the 2015 polls, asserting that it will also be a major election issue.
When asked about why the BJP did not declare its chief ministerial face, Javadekar said that the assembly election would be between the people of Delhi and Kejriwal, reported ANI recently.
"The BJP is set to make this election about nationalism versus anarchy," he said, assuring the voters that there would be a triple-engine government supported by the Centre and the corporations if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital.
To be fair though, it is not just the BJP that seems to be undecided. The Congress too has not announced a CM face so far.
Asked whether the Congress will project a chief ministerial face, AICC in-charge for Delhi affairs P C Chacko recently said that party has decided not to declare a name as was done in Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly polls.
"The party is going to polls and not the individual," he said according to a PTI report.
The party is expected to release the first list of over two dozen candidates on Sunday after the meeting of its Chief Election Committee on Saturday.
Social media use seems to be a theme in the upcoming polls. And if that's a competition, we have to say that AAP is winning. The party's Twitter handles have found much appreciation from Twitter users.
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And so far, while the BJP and Congress are scrambling to catch up, there are many instances where they seem to have merely taken AAP's idea and adapted it to their party.
The AAP under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stormed to power in 2015 winning 67 out of 70 seats, the remaining three seats went to the BJP.
The Congress, which prior to that had formed three consecutive governments under the late Sheila Dikshit failed to make any headway in the last poll.
(With inputs from agencies)
