Delhi elections 2020: AAP uses Spider-Man to take a dig at BJP over lack of CM candidate

The BJP does not seem have a CM candidate. Nor, it would appear, do they intend to announce one before the polls.

On January 5, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said that the BJP will form government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Media asks me what will happen in Delhi. Delhi is going to have a BJP government under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said, in remarks which assume significance as there has been much speculation on whether the party will name its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Shah and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP in-charge for the Delhi polls, have also accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfil any major promise he had made in the 2015 polls, asserting that it will also be a major election issue.

When asked about why the BJP did not declare its chief ministerial face, Javadekar said that the assembly election would be between the people of Delhi and Kejriwal, reported ANI recently.

"The BJP is set to make this election about nationalism versus anarchy," he said, assuring the voters that there would be a triple-engine government supported by the Centre and the corporations if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital.