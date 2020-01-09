Delhi Election 2020: Twitterati laud AAP's social media game as online war intensifies

Twitter, politicians have learnt, is a powerful tool when it comes to swaying personal opinions.

And with the Delhi Assembly elections coming up on the 8th of February, political parties are going all-out to woo voters. Failing that, they're content to simply prove the other as being ineffective.

It would seem that currently the AAP is showing other parties how social media needs to be used. And while the BJP and the Congress are trying, many of their attempts are pale imitations. Of course if you ask each one of them, there is absolutely no competition and they're miles ahead of the competition.

They say that imitation is the best form of flattery. And going by that, the Arvind Kejriwal-led team should be feeling pretty good about themselves.

Take a look at some of the highlight tweets: