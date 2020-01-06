'Kejriwal favouring tukde tukde gang': Amit Shah sounds BJP's bugle for Delhi elections

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Monday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not granting sanction to prosecute those who raised anti-India slogans.

"Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Tell me should not they be sent to jail?," alleged Shah.

"But Kejriwal is not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal ji?" he said.

Shah had on Sunday too accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Shah further said that the AAP government had done nothing to improve the lives of the people of the national capital and had only deceived them by publishing advertisements.

"Kejriwal had promised to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras for the safety of residents of Delhi. People are looking all over but can't find any camera," Shah said.