Will Kejriwal retain his crown? Delhi showdown set for February 8

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has announced the date for Delhi's Assembly Elections. The polls will be held in single-phase on February 8.
"The Model Code of Conduct shall be applicable for Delhi with immediate effect", said Sunil Arora.
The results will be declared on February 11.
Delhi has a total of 70 assembly seats. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats in 2015. It will be interesting to see if Kejriwal retains his crown or is dethroned in a three-party contest in the state between AAP, BJP and Congress.
