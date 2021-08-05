Immediate lockdown in Delhi if positivity rate reaches 5%: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said yesterday that the city government was preparing to set up 37,000 beds for Covid patients in anticipation of the third wave of the pandemic, even as he emphasised that if the positivity rate reaches five per cent again, then lockdown will be immediately imposed.

Addressing a virtual session hosted by Assocham India, the minister also said that the government was preparing to combat the pandemic's next wave, assuming a “worst-case scenario”. "Over 37,000 dedicated beds for Covid-19 patients are being set up presently and the Delhi government is preparing for the worst-case scenario so that it can save precious lives,” he said.

The city government has learnt from the experiences of the second wave, and is taking all necessary measures to combat any potential wave and building all necessary health infrastructure from installing PSA oxygen plants to settings up more oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds, Jain was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Health Department. The minister emphasised upon being vigilant and following Covid-appropriate behaviour which is crucial in checking the spread of coronavirus.

“We have made public what our response would be. If the positivity rate now goes up to 5 per cent, then we will go for an immediate lockdown without delay,” Jain said.