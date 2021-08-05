Delhi minor rape-murder: Union minister slams Rahul Gandhi 'for revealing victim's identity'

"We should be standing as one with the victims but the opposition is doing politics. We are trying to get the accused punished after proper investigation. BJP aims to provide justice to children and women and maintain law and order," said Teni.

"Rahul Gandhi disrespects India and he hates everything good about it. He often crosses limits while abusing PM Modi and Amit Shah and doesn't know what's right or wrong. He is an MP, a former chief of a big party. He violated not only the law but also disrespected the minor girl and her parents," he said over Gandhi revealing the identity of the rape-murder victim.

Earlier today, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim. Also, a Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Gandhi for disclosing the victim's identity in his tweet.