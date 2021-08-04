Delhi minor rape: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of rape victim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the family members of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh. “I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated for but Delhi government will provide them Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia,” Kejriwal said. “We will order magisterial inquiry and appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment,” the CM added.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met the family of the victim and assured them support. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the matter. The Delhi Police have registered a case against four accused on basis of the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without the family’s consent. Rahul told the victim’s family and asserted that he was with them on the path to justice. “We will not back down even an inch,” he said.