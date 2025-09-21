 Tirumala Temple TTD Corruption Row: ₹100 Crore Theft Alleged, Official May Turn Government Witness, CCTV Footage Emerges
AditiUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy has alleged corruption worth over Rs 100 crore during the previous government’s tenure, claiming that an official is about to become a government witness and reveal the identities of those involved.

Reddy described the Parakamani theft as the biggest in TTD history and said he is speaking with full evidence. A shocking CCTV footage of the alleged corruption also surfaced on social media.

Allegations of Theft and Mismanagement

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Saturday, September 20, Reddy said that devotees’ donations made through hundis at the Tirumala Parakamani temple were stolen. He claimed senior officials of the previous YSRCP government were complicit. Reddy highlighted the April 2023 incident when CV Ravi Kumar, responsible for handling foreign currency for the Pedda Jeyangar Math, was caught hiding US dollars worth Rs 72,000 between his clothing.

Reddy alleged, “Ravi Kumar tried to escape after stealing. Bhumana Karunakara Reddy was the TTD chairman when Ravi Kumar committed the theft. The High Court took the Parakamani theft incident seriously and handed over the case to the CID. Ravi Kumar's life is under threat from the YSRCP.”

Although the stolen funds were eventually resolved in a Lok Adalat and some of the accused’s immovable properties were donated to TTD, Reddy maintained that investigations could uncover broader corruption and misappropriation of temple assets.

CID Investigation

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh echoed the allegations, claiming some YSR Congress Party leaders were involved in the theft of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 100 crore from the Parakamani hall. Speaking on X, he said, “The full picture of their sins during 2019-24 will soon be revealed,” and accused the previous government of enabling mafia activity and mismanagement of public and temple property, including Lord Venkateswara’s assets.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the CID to collect all records from the police and TTD and submit them in a sealed envelope. Board decisions and related documents have also been ordered to be seized to ensure a thorough investigation. Reddy expressed confidence that the forthcoming testimony from the official witness would expose the scale of corruption in the temple administration.

