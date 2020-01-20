IMF lowers India growth estimate to 4.8% for 2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered growth estimate for India to 4.8 per cent for 2019, citing stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth as the major factors for the downward revision.

