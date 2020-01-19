'US-China trade deal will reduce global uncertainty,' says IMF chief

Washington: The newly signed US-China phase-one trade deal will reduce the uncertainty that has impeded global economic growth, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said.

"It is a welcoming sign that we now have the phase-one deal, sign in terms of reducing some of the uncertainty," Georgieva said on Friday during an event hosted by Peterson Institute for International Economics, a Washington-based thinktank.

The IMF chief said her organisation is making some projections around the impact of more certainty, which will be shared on Monday as part of the World Economic Outlook to be released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Xinhua reported.