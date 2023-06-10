IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi, Mumbai; Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka & Heatwave In Bihar

Representative Image | FPJ

A low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal, which will likely cause light to heavy rain to fall in several locations across east, northeast and south India over the next 36 hours as the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" moves nearly north-northeastward over the course of two days.

VSCS BIPARJOY at 1730hrs IST of 09th June over eastcentral Arabian Sea near lat 15.5N & long 67.1E, about 720km west of Goa, 720km west-southwest of Mumbai, 740km ssw of Porbandar and 1050 km south of Karachi., Intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs. pic.twitter.com/6WaMvDaJFK — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2023

Light rain in Delhi, Mumbai

The national capital is expected to experience some drizzle on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but Delhi residents shouldn't expect any relief from the sweltering heat as the temperature is predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius. For the next two to three days, Delhi's temperatures will stay around 40 degrees Celsius, according to IMD, which also noted that the high temperatures and moisture availability could result in convective clouds and precipitation.

It is also anticipated that Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra would get light to moderate rainfall over the following two days. The weather service has cautioned against fishing in the seas off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to cyclonic conditions, as there will likely be heavy rain in the area over the next two to four days.

Weather forecast for next 4 days

The meteorological service predicts that during the course of the next four days, there will likely be light to moderate amounts of scattered to widely distributed rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning in Northeast India

On June 12 and 13, very heavy rain is anticipated to fall in remote areas across Assam and Meghalaya. In its most recent bulletin, IMD warned that isolated heavy rain is predicted to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next four days, as well as over Manipur and Mizoram between June 10 and 12. Over the course of the next four days, there is a very good chance that the area will experience mild to moderate amounts of scattered to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in South India.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during the next two days and over Lakshadweep today", says the IMD.