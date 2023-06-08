Hottest Heatwave In 11 Years Strikes Bihar, Temperatures Soar Beyond 44°C

Representative Image | FPJ

As the mercury surpassed 44 degrees Celsius in at least 10 districts of Bihar, smashing the previous 11-year record, a severe heatwave engulfed the state. On June 7, Bihar experienced its warmest maximum temperature in 11 years. Heatwave conditions are present in 29 districts of the state as a result of the ongoing temperature increase.

Severe heatwave warning issued

In 11 districts, including Patna, Purnia, West Champaran, Supaul, Araria, Bhagalpur, East Champaran, Sheikhpura, Khagaria, and Katihar, a severe heatwave is expected to last until Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Additionally, these areas saw hot, strong winds with speeds between 13 and 21 km/h. In the meantime, the state's top temperature exceeded 44 degrees Celsius in ten districts. The weather service has issued a severe heatwave warning for 13 regions of the state through June 10, citing no appreciable relief in the following days. However, the next few hours are likely to see very light rain.

Heatwave conditions in multiple regions

The IMD's forecast specifies the areas where heat wave conditions are expected to prevail. It states that there is a high likelihood of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in certain locations.

These include Bihar, with severe heat wave conditions in some places, as well as isolated pockets of heat wave conditions in northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in parts of northwest India are expected to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

