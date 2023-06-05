 Heatwave conditions predicted in several states for next 4 days; check details inside
The weather department predicts that heat wave conditions will persist in specific regions for varying durations. West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast Jharkhand are likely to experience heatwave conditions from June 4 to June 8.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in several regions of India over the next four days. The affected areas include parts of Bihar, northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.

Temperature rise in northwest and northeast India

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures in parts of northwest India are expected to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next five days. Furthermore, northeast India is anticipated to experience maximum temperatures that are 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal during the next two days.

Heatwave conditions in specific regions

The IMD's forecast specifies the areas where heat wave conditions are expected to prevail. It states that there is a high likelihood of heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in certain locations.

These include Bihar, with severe heat wave conditions in some places, as well as isolated pockets of heat wave conditions in northeast Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Heatwave duration and areas affected

The weather department predicts that heat wave conditions will persist in specific regions for varying durations. West Bengal, Sikkim, and northeast Jharkhand are likely to experience heat wave conditions from June 4 to June 8.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will face these conditions on June 4 and June 5. Telangana will have heatwave conditions from June 4 to June 6, while Vidarbha will experience them from June 6 to June 8. Lastly, east Uttar Pradesh is expected to be affected on June 7 and June 8.

Hot and uncomfortable weather in Odisha and Tamil Nadu

Additionally, the IMD warns of hot and uncomfortable weather in Odisha and Tamil Nadu on June 4 due to humid air and high temperatures.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

