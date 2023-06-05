Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts light rainfall over next 48 hours, AQI good at 39

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs are likely to remain partly cloudy today. However, the city may experience light rain/drizzle over the next two days.
Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning is 31.4°C, while the humidity is 71%.
As per IMD's district-wise forecast, partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain are likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on June 5.
Mumbai Weather
The IMD said that the city would witness partly cloudy skies on Monday. However, rain or thundershowers could occur towards the evening or night on June 5, and 6.
The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 28°C.
Mumbai AQI
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 39.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Colaba · 29 AQI Good
Mazgaon · 77 AQI Satisfactory
Malad · 33 AQI Good
Borivali· 50 AQI Good
Navi Mumbai · 92 AQI Satisfactory
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)