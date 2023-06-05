Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts light rainfall over next 48 hours, AQI good at 39

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: The city and its suburbs are likely to remain partly cloudy today. However, the city may experience light rain/drizzle over the next two days.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning is 31.4°C, while the humidity is 71%.

As per IMD's district-wise forecast, partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain are likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on June 5.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would witness partly cloudy skies on Monday. However, rain or thundershowers could occur towards the evening or night on June 5, and 6.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 28°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 39.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 29 AQI Good

Mazgaon · 77 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 33 AQI Good

Borivali· 50 AQI Good

Navi Mumbai · 92 AQI Satisfactory