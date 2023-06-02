IMD predicts heatwave in Bihar, continued rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

Representative image | FPJ

On Friday, thunderstorms and precipitation are expected in the divisions of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The likelihood of rain is expected to increase on Saturday and Sunday and last through June 5 and 6. After June 7 and 8, temperatures are probably going to rise.

Most locations over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, isolated locations over Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand had rain or thundershowers.

Heatwave warning in Bihar, scattered rainfall in Uttarakhand

On the other hand, the IMD issued heatwave warnings for Central Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on June 2-3 and for Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim from June 2–6. The meteorological service predicted that Patna's temperature might reach 42–43°C this week, while Kolkata's high this week is more likely to be in the 38–39°C range.

On June 2, light to moderate scattered to widespread precipitation, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and sporadic gusty winds, is highly possible throughout the Western Himalayan region. Today, the IMD foresaw isolated hailstorms over Uttarakhand.

The next five days are expected to see isolated to scattered rainfall throughout Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as well as light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and coastal and south interior Karnataka.

Cyclonic system in Arabian Sea

Around June 5, a cyclonic circulation is anticipated to form over the southeast Arabian Sea. In the following 24 hours, a low-pressure area is projected to develop over the same area under its influence.

In advance of the onset of the Southwest monsoon, Kerala is expected to have extensive rainfall for the next five days, prompting the issuance of a yellow notice in seven districts of the state. Kerala's monsoon season typically begins on June 1, but the IMD has forecast a minor delay and has revised its arrival date projection to around June 4.

Individuals go missing off Odisha

Strong winds, rain, and thunder on Thursday evening in the Malkangiri district of Odisha caused at least two individuals to go missing and wounded five others. The area was devastated by the powerful winds, which blew for nearly 15 minutes. In the Satiguda dam reservoir, a woman and a fisherman were missing after their boats capsized from the gusts.

May 2023 saw Rajasthan receive 62.4 mm of rain, the most for the month in the previous 100 years, according to the India Meteorological Department. Prior to this, Rajasthan recorded 71.9 mm of rainfall in May 1917. May typically brings an average rainfall of 13.6 mm to the state.