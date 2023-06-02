Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts sunny sky with humid conditions to continue in the city; AQI satisfactory at 53 |

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted clear sky in Mumbai for the next 48 hours and hinted at the region experiencing sunny and humid conditions until Sunday. Mumbaikars who might be eagerly waiting for rains need to wait a little more as per the weather report for initial days of June.

On Friday, residents in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 30.6oC with humidity at 70%. Furthermore, IMD in its forecast for the city said that on June 2 and 3, the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34oC & 27oC respectively.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 53.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Powai: 57 Satisfactory

Malad: 76 Satisfactory

Deonar: 84 Satisfactory

BKC: 109 Moderate

Colaba: 128 Moderate