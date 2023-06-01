Delhi sees the coolest May in 36 years after excessive rains; See pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

India's national capital New Delhi recorded its coolest May in 36 years last month, due to excess rainfall. Here are some pics of the avid situation

ANI

Excess rainfall brought average maximum temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius last month, according to IMD

PTI

"I have never seen this type of weather earlier," said resident of Delhi, Bhushan Narula, to ANI The pic alongside is of the Kuki tribe protestors under umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain

ANI

The rain had lashed parts of the NCR on Monday morning bringing a much needed relief from the heat

ANI

According to IMD, only nine days in May saw maximum temperatures in Delhi exceed 40 degrees, with two days of heatwave conditions impacting specific areas of the national capital

PTI

"People are cutting trees, pollution has increased, and all these changes are the result of this," said Charulata to ANI

PTI

In pic- A man, drenched in rain, crossing a road

PTI

In pic- A woman covers the head of the child amid a light spell of rain, near India Gate

ANI