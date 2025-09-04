'Illegal Felling Of Trees': Supreme Court Issues Notice To Flood-Affected Northern States

Supreme Court Of India | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Cenre and states grappling with floods, noting that illegal tree-felling is taking place. Chief Justice of India BR Gavai made the observation while hearing a petition relating to the unprecedented floods and rains in several northern states of the country.

"We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood was flowing along. Prima facie it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees," CJI Gavai said as reported by NDTV.