 Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 4, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 4, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 4, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Morning Lottery at 1 PM will be announced today, September 04, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly Lottery September 04, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide
How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: September 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-588 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With 250 Citizens At Janata Darshan, Issues Directives...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With 250 Citizens At Janata Darshan, Issues Directives...

Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action

Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action

'Deeply Disturbing': Shashi Tharoor Shares CCTV Footage Of Police Assault On Youth Congress Leader...

'Deeply Disturbing': Shashi Tharoor Shares CCTV Footage Of Police Assault On Youth Congress Leader...

Video: TMC-BJP MLAs Clash Inside WB Assembly, Sankar Ghosh Faints While Being Marshalled Out

Video: TMC-BJP MLAs Clash Inside WB Assembly, Sankar Ghosh Faints While Being Marshalled Out

SP Leader Kaish Khan Arrested After Nearly A Month; Dramatic Video Shows Him Hiding Inside House...

SP Leader Kaish Khan Arrested After Nearly A Month; Dramatic Video Shows Him Hiding Inside House...