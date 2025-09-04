Kerala Lottery Result: September 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-588 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-588 on Thursday, September 04, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-588 for Thursday, 04-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

PT 336829（GURUVAYOOR）

Agent Name: V F RIMSON

Agency No.: R 4866

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

PN 336829 PO 336829

PP 336829 PR 336829

PS 336829 PU 336829

PV 336829 PW 336829

PX 336829 PY 336829 PZ 336829

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PY 264876（KASARAGOD）

Agent Name: A MADHUSOODHANAN NAMBIAR

Agency No.: S 4

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PR 834222（CHITTUR）

Agent Name: PARAMASHIVAN K

Agency No.: P 2882

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0141 0353 0633 1356 3369 4085 4540 4911 5459 6326 6421 6839 8126 8151 8544 8962 8982 9107 9174 9714

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0975 3912 5724 7295 8904 9083

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0278 0322 0847 0914 1097 1147 1328 1368 2657 2724 2773 3834 3961 4663 4810 5162 5318 5492 6151 6201 6416 6609 6740 7803 7999 8106 8255 8400 9204 9860

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0155 0158 0232 0306 0352 0357 0394 0638 0709 0743 0873 0893 0908 1153 1187 1255 1341 1446 1487 1542 2005 2060 2177 2285 2629 2816 3001 3190 3299 3300 3508 3666 3729 3753 3776 3902 3982 4044 4181 4271 4451 4880 5250 5253 5357 5389 5439 5685 5772 5890 6186 6324 6484 6799 7346 7545 7631 7698 7739 7763 7834 8009 8034 8088 8134 8588 8617 8686 8689 8770 9035 9309 9485 9622 9657 9742

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0003 0048 0144 0323 0559 0665 0736 0812 0848 0900 0968 1083 1344 1567 1589 1738 1776 1787 1873 2372 2441 2464 2585 2725 2839 2858 2920 2980 3115 3125 3127 3135 3303 3344 3366 3403 3512 3540 3825 4042 4070 4084 4389 4461 4594 4798 4881 4964 5174 5246 5337 5345 5738 5817 6052 6092 6230 6286 6329 6526 6856 7117 7274 7340 7354 7393 7431 7461 7726 7840 7900 7921 8050 8401 8515 8540 8745 8804 8836 9264 9444 9530 9652 9670

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.