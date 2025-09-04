 UP Accident Video: Speeding Auto Rams Into Parked Lorry In Bareilly; Driver Dies On Spot
A speeding auto rammed into a lorry parked on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Auto Rams Into Parked Lorry In UP's Bareilly; Driver Dies On Spot (Screengrab | X/@BitvUttara59630

Bareilly: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where a speeding auto rammed into a lorry parked on the side of a road. The incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the area. A video of the accident surfaced online.

The video shows that a speeding auto rammed into the lorry from behind. The impact of the collision was so strong that passengers sitting inside the auto were thrown out. The driver of the auto reportedly died in the collision.

Video Of The Incident:

The passengers sustained injuries. In the video, it could be seen that the auto driver lost control and crashed into the lorry. After the incident, people present in the nearby shops rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Bareilly Police responded to the incident. The police said that the body was sent for a postmortem.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

In another incidnet,which took place in Navui Mumbai's Nerul last month, a 27-year-old youth was killed after a speeding truck ran over a 27-year-old youth. The incident took place at Nerul’s TTC Industrial Area on August 22. The deceased was identified as Raheel Atik Rahman Karvelkar, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra. Police said he was riding his Activa scooter near Elixir Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. and a CNG petrol pump around 11 a.m. when a speeding truck hit him.

