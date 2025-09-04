UP Accident Video: Speeding Auto Rams Into Parked Lorry In Bareilly; Driver Dies On Spot

Speeding Auto Rams Into Parked Lorry In UP's Bareilly; Driver Dies On Spot (Screengrab | X/@BitvUttara59630

Bareilly: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where a speeding auto rammed into a lorry parked on the side of a road. The incident was recorded on CCTV installed in the area. A video of the accident surfaced online.

The video shows that a speeding auto rammed into the lorry from behind. The impact of the collision was so strong that passengers sitting inside the auto were thrown out. The driver of the auto reportedly died in the collision.

Video Of The Incident:

The passengers sustained injuries. In the video, it could be seen that the auto driver lost control and crashed into the lorry. After the incident, people present in the nearby shops rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Bareilly Police responded to the incident. The police said that the body was sent for a postmortem.

स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा मृतक के शव क पंचायतनामा भरकर पोस्टमार्टम की कार्यवाही करायी जा चुकी है, अनुवर्ती कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) September 4, 2025

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

