UP Family Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident After Their Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur - VIDEO

Saharanpur: A family of five narrowly escaped a fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after the car they were travelling in plunged into an 11-foot-deep pit in the wee hours of Wednesday. The pit had reportedly been dug by a municipal contractor.

The mishap occurred at around 1 am when Virendra, a resident of Jukhedi village, was driving his ailing mother to Gangoh for medical treatment.

Virendra's wife, children and brother were also prest in the car during the accident. As the vehicle travelled along a poorly lit stretch of road, it suddenly fell into a large pit dug in the middle of the carriageway.

Fortunately, all family members managed to escape from the vehicle and did not suffer any major injuries. They were pulled to safety with the help of locals , and the ailing mother was rushed to the hospital.

Videos from the scene have surfaced. One video shows the car being lifted out of the muddy water by a crane.

Reportedly, the pit had been dug by a municipal contractor for water boring work, but it was left open, with no warning signs or barricades in place.

Villagers have blamed the municipal contractor's negligence for the incident.