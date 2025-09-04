 UP Family Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident After Their Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Family Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident After Their Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur - VIDEO

UP Family Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident After Their Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur - VIDEO

Fortunately, all family members managed to escape from the vehicle and did not suffer any major injuries. They were pulled to safety with the help of locals , and the ailing mother was rushed to the hospital.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur | X/@bstvlive

Saharanpur: A family of five narrowly escaped a fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after the car they were travelling in plunged into an 11-foot-deep pit in the wee hours of Wednesday. The pit had reportedly been dug by a municipal contractor.

The mishap occurred at around 1 am when Virendra, a resident of Jukhedi village, was driving his ailing mother to Gangoh for medical treatment.

Virendra's wife, children and brother were also prest in the car during the accident. As the vehicle travelled along a poorly lit stretch of road, it suddenly fell into a large pit dug in the middle of the carriageway.

Fortunately, all family members managed to escape from the vehicle and did not suffer any major injuries. They were pulled to safety with the help of locals , and the ailing mother was rushed to the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi, Singapore PM Inaugurate Phase-II Of PSA Mumbai Terminal At Jawaharlal Nehru Port
PM Modi, Singapore PM Inaugurate Phase-II Of PSA Mumbai Terminal At Jawaharlal Nehru Port
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Celebrates Kalaganesh Festival With Music, Art And Eco-Friendly Initiatives
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Celebrates Kalaganesh Festival With Music, Art And Eco-Friendly Initiatives
Mumbai News: BMC’s Nair Hospital Blood Bank Becomes First Govt Facility In State To Receive NABH Accreditation
Mumbai News: BMC’s Nair Hospital Blood Bank Becomes First Govt Facility In State To Receive NABH Accreditation
Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay To Visit Ayodhya On September 5
Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay To Visit Ayodhya On September 5

Videos from the scene have surfaced. One video shows the car being lifted out of the muddy water by a crane.

Reportedly, the pit had been dug by a municipal contractor for water boring work, but it was left open, with no warning signs or barricades in place.

Read Also
Elderly Widow Beaten, Dragged By Women In UP's Saharanpur Village (VIDEO)
article-image

Villagers have blamed the municipal contractor's negligence for the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay To Visit Ayodhya On September 5

Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay To Visit Ayodhya On September 5

UP Family Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident After Their Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur -...

UP Family Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident After Their Car Falls Into 11-Foot Pit Dug In Saharanpur -...

Who is Amit Kshatriya? Indian-Origin Engineer Appointed To NASA’s Top Civil Service Role

Who is Amit Kshatriya? Indian-Origin Engineer Appointed To NASA’s Top Civil Service Role

AASU Stages 11-Hour Protest In Assam Against CAA Deadline Extension

AASU Stages 11-Hour Protest In Assam Against CAA Deadline Extension

Teacher's Day 2025: Know Why It Is Celebrated On The Birth Anniversary Of Dr Sarvepalli...

Teacher's Day 2025: Know Why It Is Celebrated On The Birth Anniversary Of Dr Sarvepalli...