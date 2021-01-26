IICF lays foundation stone for construction of Dhhanipur mosque in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The foundation for the construction of the Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya was laid on Republic Day after hoisting tricolor by the trustees of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF).

Significantly, Babri title dispute litigants, office-bearers of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), prominent Muslim clerics and leaders stayed away from the foundation laying ceremony. None of them were extended any invitation by the IICF, entrusted with the task of mosque construction in Ayodhya.

With this, the process for the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya formally began on Tuesday on 5 acres of land allotted to UP Sunni Waqf Board by the Supreme Court in lieu of the land where Babri mosque once stood. The land is situated about 25 kms away from Ram Janambhoomi in villages Dhannipur and Raunahi falling in Sohaval tehsil of Ayodhya.