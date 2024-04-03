‘If They Pick You Up, I Will File Nomination': Mahua Moitra Shares WhatsApp Message Of Mother Anticipating Her Arrest

X |

Trinamool Congress Leader and former Member of Parliament, Mahua Moitra, against whom the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case of money laundering in connection with the cash-for-query allegations, shared a WhatsApp message from her mother on X on Wednesday. In the message, her mother stated that if the central agency puts her behind bars, she will fight the elections.

Moitra posted the screenshot of the text message on X, captioning it, "My mother’s answer to BJP’s daily ED/CBI lovefest. You rock Mummy- the original Sherni!"

The message from her mother read, "Keep a power of attorney ready in my name in case they pick you up I will file the nomination."

My mother’s answer to BJP’s daily ED/CBI lovefest. You rock Mummy- the original Sherni! pic.twitter.com/oL4eSdcrmC — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 3, 2024

Money laundering case against Moitra

The ED on Tuesday registered a money laundering case against Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in connection with the cash-for-query allegations.

The money laundering case is based on the first information report registered by the CBI in the cash-for-query case. The ED is already investigating Moitra for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The CBI had booked Moitra on March 21, two days after the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, directed it to investigate the allegations against her.

Moitra to contest Lok Sabha elections from Krishnanagar

Known for her her impassioned speeches and vocal opposition to the Narendra Modi government, Moitra, is all set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

A fiery orator, Moitra has risen to national prominence during her time in Parliament for her compelling criticism of the BJP-led NDA government, but her removal from the Lok Sabha due to allegations in the cash-for-query scandal has embroiled her in a controversy, though she believes her "victory will be the fitting response."

Challenging Moitra is BJP's Amrita Roy, the Rajmata of the Krishnanagar royal family, whose candidacy has injected a tinge of royalty into the electoral fray.

Moitra, who left her high-flying career as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase abroad to venture into politics, has often been labelled as an "elitist" by her opposition.

Questions raised on Moitra's lifestyle

The BJP, during the cash-for-query controversy, had questioned the lifestyle of Moitra, who was expelled from the Lower House in December after the parliamentary ethics committee's report held her accountable for accepting gifts and illegal gratification.

Moitra, who was MLA of Karimpur assembly constituency since 2016 and former TMC district president, had won the seat in 2019. She won by a margin of over 60,000 votes, bagging 45 per cent of the total votes polled. The 49-year-old politician had said, "My victory would be a fitting response to the ploy to expel and harass me" through ED and CBI raids.

Despite accusations of elitism levelled against her by the BJP, Moitra remains unapologetic and steadfast in her commitment to serving her constituents.