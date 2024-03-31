'Being Tortured': CM Mamata Banerjee Seeks Support For Expelled MP Mahua Moitra During Public Campaign At Krishnanagar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Mahua Moitra | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeks support for expelled MP and candidate Mahua Moitra from public campaign at Krishnanagar on Sunday.

Addressing the people, Mamata said that Mahua has been ‘tortured’ as she was vocal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“If Mahua again becomes the MP then she can give them a befitting reply and remove their masks. They have even raided her houses and didn’t even spare her parents. Now they want Mahua to lose,” said Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP In Krishnanagar

Without taking any name, Mamata also slammed the saffron camp candidate from Krishnanagar constituency.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, the West Bengal Chief Minister also challenged BJP to cross even 200 marks nationally.

“I have been hearing the narrative of the BJP that this time it will be over 400 seats. I challenge them to cross the 200 seats benchmark first. During the 2021 Assembly election they had targeted 200 seats but were stopped at 77,” added Mamata.

Read Also ED issues 3rd Summons To TMC's Mahua Moitra In FEMA Case On March 28

Mamata Urges Voters To Fall Into Trap Of CAA

Mamata also urged people not to fall into the ‘trap’ of CAA.

“I once again reiterate that I will not allow CAA to be implemented in this state. CAA is the head and NRC is the tail of the same. The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. I will urge people that no one should apply as if you apply you will be marked as foreigners for 5 years,” mentioned Mamata.

Incidentally, this was Mamata’s first campaign after her forehead injury at her residence.