Kolkata: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Skips ED Summons, To Start Campaigning For Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra on Thursday had skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon and started campaigning for the election.

Talking to the media, Mahua said that she will campaign in Kaliganj Assembly constituency under Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

While campaigning Mahua added, “ED has done its job and has summoned me and I am doing my job which is campaigning.”

It is pertinent to mention that Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case at the national capital on Thursday.

Mahua Moitra's Ongoing Controversies With ED

Moitra was earlier summoned by the ED twice but, citing official work she had deferred the meeting.

Taking to X, referring to the conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP candidate of Krishnanagar ‘Rajmata’ Amrita Roy, Mahua said, “Krishnachandra Roy’s Samaj-sudhar works used to be taught to us” - Hon’ble PM @narendramodi tells BJP Krishnanagar candidate. Confused between Social Reformer Raja Rammohan Roy & Krishnachandra. Bad homework, Sir . Tch. Tch.”

Notably, on Saturday the central agency raided an apartment in Alipore in Kolkata which the caretaker said belongs to Mahua’s father. The CBI also raided Moitra’s office and rented apartment in Krishnanagar over the Cash-For-Query Case. On the following day, Mahua had complained to Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that CBI is ‘hindering’ her campaigning process.

BJP's Summons And TMC's Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The summon of ED is like the flute of Lord Krishna on hearing which Radha start dancing. This radha (Mahua Moitra) will soon have to go to the ED office complying with the summons.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh once again reiterated that Mahua has been ‘targeted’ by the saffron camp.