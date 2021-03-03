If govt imposes section 144, farmer unions will put section 188, warns BKU's Rakesh Tikait during rally in Rajasthan

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is these days holding meetings with farmers to whip up support on the ground against the farm laws brought by the central government.

Tikait, of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has five rallies planned in Rajasthan in this month. Through the farmers’ meetings he is also trying to build up his own political base.

He has held meetings in Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Jhunjhunu districts in February. On Wednesday, he addressed a rally in Nagaur, which is the constituency of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor Hanuman Beniwal.

On March 12, he will hold a kisan mahapanchayat in Pipad city in Jodhpur district, on March 17 a meeting will be held in Sriganganagar and a big rally is planned in Jaipur on March 23.