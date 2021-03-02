Farmers' Protest: With eye on Assembly polls, Yogendra Yadav announces slew of 'programmes' till March 15

The farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi against the Centre's contentious three farm laws will enter its 100th day on March 6. Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has finalised a slew of programmes till March 15. Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday made the announcement.
'MSP Dilao' movement will be started in Karnataka from March 5, asking the Prime Minister to ensure Minimum Support Price for crops, said Yadav. The farmers will block Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway at different points between 11 am and 4 pm on March 6, he added.
"On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women protesters will be brought to the front at all the protest sites," the Swaraj India chief said.
Moreover, ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, Yadav said that they will go to the poll-bound states and appeal to people to punish BJP. "In the Assembly elections, we will appeal to people to punish this party (BJP) and its allies who brought anti-farmer laws. We will go to the boll-bound states. This programme will begin in Kolkata on March 12 with a public meeting," he said.
Besides, labourers and employees will take to streets across the country against privatisation and corporatization on March 15. They will be accompanied by the farmers, Yadav said.