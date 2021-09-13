ICAI CA exam 2021: Foundation and final result of July session out on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in

Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course and New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July and September is out.

The results can be accessed by candidates on the following websites

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

“Results of the Chartered Accountants final examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Monday, September 13, 2021 (evening)/Tuesday, September 14, 2021,” ICAI had tweeted on September 10.

The CA Final examinations were held from July 5 to July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examination were held on July 5, 7, 9, and 11 and the CA Final (old scheme) Group 2 examinations were held on July 13, 15, 17, and 19.

Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 11th September 2021.

All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

In addition to the above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 02:50 PM IST