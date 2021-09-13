Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy to very heavy spells at isolated places likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that moderate rainfall with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 67.85 mm, 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.57 metres is expected at 4.03 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 1.01 metres is likely to occur at 10.09 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on Sunday said that a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by late Sunday night and it is expected to bring extremely heavy rains over parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next two days.

The IMD has also issued a red-colour coded alert to Odisha and Chhattisgarh for September 13, cautioning that the states are expected to witness heavy rainfall activity.

The IMD also said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gujarat, north Konkan, north central Maharashtra and east Rajasthan during next five days.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:17 AM IST