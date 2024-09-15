 IAF To Induct Fighter Jet LCA AF MK II By 2025
Additionally, the IAF plans to induct the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) into its fleet, with the prototype expected by 2028. The AMCA is a 5.5-generation aircraft, equipped with single and double engines from General Electric 414, informed Vaji Rajpurohit. Once operational, the IAF will join the ranks of powerful nations like China, Russia, and the USA.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: LCA AF MK II, a multi-role supersonic fighter jet indigenously developed by DRDO, will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2025, an official said.

Vaji Rajpurohit, an employee of Aeronautics Development Authority Agency, Bangalore, informed media persons that the IAF plans to procure a total of 324 Tejas aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, including the LCA AF MK II, which is planned to be inducted by 2025.

Statement Of Vaji Rajpurohit, An Employee Of Aeronautics Development Authority Agency, Bangalore

"The Mark II is a multi-role supersonic fighter jet with a delta-wing configuration, equipped with state-of-the-art systems like the missile approach warning system. It is expected that in the next decade, the LCA Mark II will replace older aircraft such as the Mirage 2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29. Tejas, developed by the Indian Defence Laboratory, was first inducted into the IAF in the 1980s. It is a single-engine, delta-wing, multi-role light fighter, designed with the collaboration of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC). The LCA was officially named "Tejas" in 2003, with the first Tejas squadron being formed in 2016. It is known to be the smallest and lightest aircraft in the fighter category. Currently, Tejas has three models: Tejas Mark 1, Tejas Mark 1A, and a trainer edition. Forty Tejas Mark 1A aircraft have already been delivered to the IAF and are stationed at Sulur Air Base, with large-scale production expected to commence soon," he said.

article-image

