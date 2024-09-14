IAF Wing Commander Gets Pre-Arrest Bail In Rape Case; 'Arrest Will Jeopardise Reputation,' Says J&K High Court

Representational Image |

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to an Indian Air Force Wing Commander who faces rape charges filed by a woman Flying Officer. The court's decision comes after the Jammu and Kashmir Police registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by the 26-year-old officer, who accused her senior of harassment, sexual assault and mental torture spanning two years.

The court reportedly stated that an arrest in the case might jeopardise the Wing Commander’s reputation and military career. It ordered the police to continue their investigation but instructed that no chargesheet be filed without the court's permission.

The accused officer has been reportedly directed to meet with the investigating officer on specified dates and whenever further assistance is required. Additionally, he is required to provide a Rs 50,000 surety, remain in Jammu and Kashmir unless permitted otherwise by his Commanding Officer, and avoid contacting any prosecution witnesses.

Victim Was Allegedly Forced Into Oral Sex By Accused Wing Commander

The Flying Officer's complaint describes the incident that occurred on December 31, 2023, during a New Year’s party at the officers' mess. She alleged that the Wing Commander invited her to his room under the pretext of collecting a gift. Once there, he allegedly forced her into sexual acts such as oral sex despite her resistance. She recounted how she managed to escape but felt shaken and unsure of how to proceed, given previous discouragement from reporting similar incidents.

After confiding in two fellow women officers, she was encouraged to file a formal complaint. However, her initial experiences with the internal investigation were disappointing. According to her, a Colonel was assigned to investigate, but she was forced to confront her abuser in meetings that led to no major action.

She believes the investigation was mishandled to protect the administration. Her requests for a medical examination and for interim relief, such as leave or a transfer, were ignored. The internal committee eventually declared the case inconclusive due to the absence of eyewitnesses, a decision she found deeply frustrating.

Continuous Harassment Led To Suicidal Thoughts

The Flying Officer further alleged continuous harassment and social isolation since reporting the case, stating that her communications were monitored, and the people she interacted with faced retaliation from authorities. This ongoing pressure has severely impacted her mental health, pushing her to the brink of despair. In her complaint, she revealed that the continuous stress had driven her to suicidal thoughts, leaving her feeling trapped and helpless. Despite the emotional toll, she remains determined to seek justice.