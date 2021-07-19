I thought that there would be enthusiasm in the Parliament, says PM Modi as he introduces new Ministers in Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also raised an objection against the uproar when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing his Council of Ministers in the House.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by the Opposition MPs.

Addressing media persons in the Parliament premises just ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session, PM Modi had said that the opposition must ask tough questions, but allow the government to answer as well.

"I would like to urge all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses, but should also allow the government to respond in a peaceful environment," PM Modi said.

He said that this will boost democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development.

PM also stated that most of the members were vaccinated and requested all of them to follow COVID-19protocol in both the Houses. He expressed hope that every issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against it would be discussed during the session.

Briefing media persons outside the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "The vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take the jab become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. It is being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it."

"We want that the pandemic is discussed on priority. We can get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in the fight against COVID-19 and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," he stated.

(With inputs fro ANI)