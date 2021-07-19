Want COVID-19 pandemic discussion to be a priority, constructive suggestions from all MPs welcome: PM Modi on Day 1 of monsoon session

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday encouraged people for COVID-19 vaccination. He said that when you take the COVID-19 vaccine in your ‘baahu’ (arms) you become a ‘bahubali’.

PM Modi also informed that over 40 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and inoculation is being taken forward at fast pace.

"COVID-19 vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it," PM Modi said.