Want COVID-19 pandemic discussion to be a priority, constructive suggestions from all MPs welcome: PM Modi on Day 1 of monsoon session

On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday encouraged people for COVID-19 vaccination. He said that when you take the COVID-19 vaccine in your ‘baahu’ (arms) you become a ‘bahubali’.
PM Modi also informed that over 40 crore people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and inoculation is being taken forward at fast pace.
"COVID-19 vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it," PM Modi said.
"We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority and we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID-19 and shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight," PM Modi added.
PM Modi said that he has asked leaders of the parties if they can take out some time so that he can apprise them about the COVID situation.
"I have urged all floor leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the floor leaders outside the Parliament," the Prime Minister said.
He said the government welcomes the difficult and sharpest questions of the members while adding that the MPs should also allow the government to respond.
"We would like to urge all the MPs and all the parties to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the government to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost democracy, strengthen people's trust and improve the pace of development," said PM Modi.
The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today. The monsoon session will conclude on August 13.