'I have no words...': Smriti Irani leads tributes after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The news of his suicide was confirmed by officials from Mumbai Police who said that the actor had passed away in his Bandra home on Sunday afternoon. A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that no suicide note has been found yet.
The news has been met with an outpouring of grief from netizens as hundreds took to social media platforms to condole the death of the talented actor. As many put it, he had "gone too soon" and alongside Rajput's name, trending hashtags on Twitter included the word "unbelievable".
"I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did," wrote Union Minister Smriti Irani on Twitter.
"From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon," she added.
Irani was not alone. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter saying that he was "saddened" by the news, and urged people to "prioritise our mental well being and never shy away from expressing ourselves to our loved ones".
"Saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of actor #SushantSinghRajput. He was a young, multi-talented actor who graced the silver screen with his charisma, Goyal wrote.
"Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends & everyone who admired his work," wrote West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Twitter.
"Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans and loved ones," wrote Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray from his official Twitter handle.
"Saddened to hear about sudden and untimely demise of the young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss," tweeted Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat.
Take a look at some of the other posts shared by political leaders across India:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)