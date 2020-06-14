'I have no words...': Smriti Irani leads tributes after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The news of his suicide was confirmed by officials from Mumbai Police who said that the actor had passed away in his Bandra home on Sunday afternoon. A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that no suicide note has been found yet.

The news has been met with an outpouring of grief from netizens as hundreds took to social media platforms to condole the death of the talented actor. As many put it, he had "gone too soon" and alongside Rajput's name, trending hashtags on Twitter included the word "unbelievable".