New GST Rate List 2025: Which Electronics In India Have Become Cheaper From Today?

India's GST 2.0 reforms have gone live simplifying the tax structure into broader slabs of 0 percent, 5 percent, 18 percent, and 40 percent, with significant reductions bringing 90 percent of items previously taxed at 28 percent down to 18 percent. This overhaul, aimed at easing the burden on consumers, particularly impacts household electronics and appliances, making many tech essentials more affordable amid rising inflation. While not all gadgets see a direct cut—some like mobile phones and laptops maintain their existing rates—the changes spell savings on larger items like Smart TVs and smart home appliances, potentially reducing prices by up to 10 percent depending on the product. Below, we break down the key categories, highlighting the old versus new GST rates and what it means for your wallet.

New GST Rate List 2025: Mobile Phones

Mobile phones, the lifeline of modern connectivity, have not seen a change in their GST slab under the new regime, remaining steady at 18 percent just as they were before September 22. This continuity means that flagship devices from brands like Samsung or Apple won't get cheaper overnight, but the overall simplification of GST slabs could indirectly stabilize pricing in the long run by reducing compliance costs for manufacturers. For budget-conscious buyers eyeing mid-range options under Rs 20,000, this steady rate ensures no unexpected hikes, allowing you to focus on features like camera quality or battery life without worrying about tax fluctuations—though savvy shoppers might still hunt for festive discounts to maximize value.

New GST Rate List 2025: Laptops

Laptops, essential for work-from-home setups and student productivity, continue to attract an 18 percent GST rate post the September 2025 updates, unchanged from their pre-reform level. This stability is a boon for professionals and gamers alike, as it prevents any upward creep in costs for high-performance models from Dell or HP, keeping entry-level Chromebooks around Rs. 25,000 accessible without added tax burdens. While the lack of a reduction might disappoint those hoping for deeper savings, the broader GST ecosystem tweaks could lead to more competitive pricing from retailers, encouraging bundles with accessories—making it an ideal time to upgrade your setup if you've been holding off for policy shifts.

New GST Rate List 2025: Audio Devices

Audio devices such as headphones, earbuds, and portable speakers have held firm at 18 percent GST following the new rates effective September 22, mirroring their previous taxation without any downward adjustment. This unchanged status quo benefits audiophiles investing in noise-cancelling over-ears from Sony or budget Bluetooth speakers, ensuring that immersive sound experiences remain reasonably priced amid the festive season. Although not part of the major slab reductions, this consistency avoids volatility, allowing consumers to pair these gadgets seamlessly with other tech without fearing compounded tax effects—perfect for building a personalised entertainment ecosystem on a budget.

New GST Rate List 2025: Smart TVs

Smart TVs emerge as one of the biggest winners in the GST 2.0 rollout, with rates slashed from 28 percent to 18 percent starting September 22, directly translating to lower retail prices for 4K models from LG or Mi. This 10 percent drop in taxation could shave off several thousand rupees from a 55-inch screen, making home theater upgrades more attainable for families craving streaming marathons on Netflix or Prime Video. The reform addresses long-standing complaints about high duties on entertainment hubs, fostering greater adoption of smart features like voice assistants—now, it's easier than ever to transform your living room into a cinematic haven without breaking the bank.

New GST Rate List 2025: Smart Home Appliances

Smart home appliances, including connected refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, have benefited substantially from the GST reduction from 28 percent to 18 percent under the updates effective September 22, ushering in era of affordable IoT integration for everyday living. For instance, a Wi-Fi-enabled fridge from Whirlpool or a smart AC from Voltas now carries a lighter tax load, potentially cutting costs by 8-10 percent and encouraging wider use of app-controlled energy savers in urban households. This shift not only democratises smart tech for efficiency-focused users.

New GST Rate List 2025: Other Affected Tech Products

Beyond the core categories, several other tech-related products have seen their GST rates drop from 28 percent to 18% as of September 22, 2025, broadening the savings spectrum for gadget enthusiasts. Items like dishwashers, computer monitors, and projectors—previously burdened by higher duties—now offer better value, with a mid-range dishwasher from Bosch or a 27-inch monitor for creative work becoming noticeably cheaper, ideal for streamlining chores or enhancing hybrid office setups. Even wearables like smartwatches, though already at 18 percent, gain from the ecosystem's stability, while larger appliances such as microwaves with smart features join the affordability wave. These changes collectively make 2025 a pivotal year for tech adoption, empowering consumers to invest in innovative tools that blend convenience with cost-effectiveness.