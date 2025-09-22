Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside

Big Price Drop Alert, Everyday Essentials Now Cheaper! |

New Delhi: The government has reduced GST (Goods and Services Tax) to just 5 percent on many daily-use items. This includes food products, medicines, clothes, and other household essentials. This move will help people save money on their daily expenses.

Electronics and Small Vehicles Also Affected

Items like TVs, fridges, bikes, laptops, and expensive footwear will now have only 18 percent GST, instead of the earlier 28 percent. These products will now be slightly cheaper for buyers.

Luxury Items Still Costly

Luxury and harmful (demerit) items like luxury cars, yachts, private jets, weapons, tobacco products, alcohol, cold drinks, and gambling services will remain in the highest GST slab of 40 percent. These are taxed more heavily.

Zero percent GST on Essential Services

Some very important goods and services have no GST at all. This includes UHT milk, school-related items, insurance, and welfare services. These are considered socially important for the general public.

What to Do If GST Rates Are Not Updated

If a shopkeeper does not apply the new GST rates:

- First, check the tax rate on your bill.

- Ask for a correct bill with updated GST.

If the shopkeeper refuses, keep the bill and complain to the consumer forum or GST helpline.