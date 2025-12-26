Dilip Buildcon Wins ₹3,400 Cr Adani Order, Stock Jumps 6% On Big Project Boost

Strong Market Reaction to Big Order. |

Mumbai: Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd. saw strong buying interest on Friday, December 26, after the company announced a major order win worth Rs 3,400 crore. Following the announcement, the stock jumped as much as 6 percent during intraday trade, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s growing order book and execution strength.

Details of the Adani Group Order

The company informed stock exchanges that it received the EPC order from Adani Road Transport Ltd. on a back-to-back basis. The project relates to the construction of the Ganga Path road between Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, and Sabour in Bihar. The project will be executed under the EPC model, meaning Dilip Buildcon will handle the entire process from design to final commissioning.

Project Scope and Timeline

The road project will be awarded by Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd. It involves building a 41-kilometre-long road, which is expected to be completed within 42 months. Dilip Buildcon will be responsible for design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning, highlighting its end-to-end infrastructure capabilities.

Major Win in the Solar Power Segment

Apart from the road project, Dilip Buildcon also achieved a major milestone in the renewable energy space. Earlier this week, the company was declared the lowest bidder for a 1,365.55 MW grid-connected solar power project under the PM Kusum-C scheme. The project was awarded by Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

The estimated EPC opportunity for the solar project stands at around Rs 4,900 crore. The execution timeline is 18 months, and Dilip Buildcon will handle development, engineering, supply, construction, testing, operations, and maintenance, strengthening its position in the green energy sector.

Stock Performance and Long-Term Returns

During the day, Dilip Buildcon shares touched an intraday high of Rs 491.70. By around 2 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 479.50, up nearly 3 percent. In 2025 so far, the stock has gained around 5.5 percent. Over the past three years, Dilip Buildcon has delivered strong returns of nearly 122 percent, making it a notable performer in the infrastructure space.

