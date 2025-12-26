 SME IPO: E2E Transportation Infrastructure Public Issue Opens For Subscription
Railway infrastructure firm E2E Transportation Infrastructure has launched its ₹84.22-crore SME IPO with a price band of Rs 164–174 per share. The issue closes on December 30 and the company will list on NSE Emerge, using proceeds for working capital and corporate needs.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
E2E Transportation Infrastructure launches its ₹84.22-crore SME IPO on NSE Emerge with subscription open till December 30 | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 26: Railway infrastructure company E2E Transportation Infrastructure launched its Rs 84.22-crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday. The issue, with a price band of Rs 164 to Rs 174 per equity share, will conclude on December 30, the company said in a statement.

Fresh Issue Structure

The Bengaluru-headquartered company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of 48.40 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 84.22 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Utilisation of IPO Proceeds

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the working capital requirement of the company and general corporate purposes.

Minimum Investment and Market Maker Portion

Applications can be made for a minimum of 800 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The issue includes a Market Maker reservation of 2.44 lakh equity shares, with the balance offered to public investors.

Listing on NSE Emerge Platform

E2E Transportation Infrastructure will make its stock market debut on the NSE Emerge -- SME platform of the National Stock Exchange.

Company Profile and Operations

Founded in 2010, E2E Transportation Infrastructure is engaged as a system integrator of Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) systems for the railway sector.

The company provides end-to-end solutions covering design, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning across mainline railways, metro rail projects, and private sidings.

Financial Performance

On the financial front, the company reported an operating revenue of Rs 251 crore and net profit of Rs 14.37 crore for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Lead Manager for the Issue

Hem Securities is acting as the book-running lead manager to the public issue.

